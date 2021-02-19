The Sporting coach, David gallego, insist one more week on your message of look no further than the next game, in this case, the one who has this Saturday in Albacete, nor does he feel worried about the scoring dependence of Uros Djurdjevic. “We work so that other players contribute goals that can be important in the end,” said the rojiblanco coach at the press conference prior to the match at Carlos Belmonte.

On a hypothetical loss of Djuka in the next match against Espanyol, because the Serbian saw a card in Albacete, he said he had “sufficient alternatives in the template” for that absence and that of Campuzano. The Catalan forward will not be able to play against Espanyol because this is prevented by a clause of the contract but, in any case, Gallego has recalled that he will not be able to play until March 7, against Ponferradina.

This is how David Gallego responded to all the questions raised at the press conference in Mareo:

The Empty Mill: “It’s a shame and a pity. We know that our fans don’t add up, they multiply. In this sense, we miss them and we know that at the end of the season, having people in the stadium, they always get some extra point. I have imagined El Molinón full many times and I hope it can soon become a reality. “

Cut in the top six: “I don’t think so. There is a lot of equality. I know what this category is and year after year, if we see last year, teams that were seventh and eighth and some ended up even descending. In the end, you have to think game by game, week by week. In three weeks, the objectives of the teams, the perspectives change. Therefore, we are going to be cautious, we are going to think about Albacete. One step at a time and, when there is little left, we will see what we are fighting for. “

Tight everything until May: “I don’t know what will happen. What I do say is that winning every week or drawing is going to be super complicated. Not only for us but for any rival. I don’t know what will happen, but we know the difficulties that there are to get points every week. “

Djurdjevic level: “What stands out about Djuka is his degree of competitiveness and his commitment. He is one hundred percent competitive. I see him competing in the First Division. Another thing is that he has the fortune to do so. Hopefully it is with us moving up.”

Djuka, regarding RDT and Stuani: “I am not going to compare him with players who are in other clubs. I prefer the work that Djuka does, which is important to us. He is a very committed boy, with a spectacular degree of competitiveness. I am not going to make comparisons. It does not correspond to me. “.

The Albacete: “I am not going to compare it with the one from the first round. I am just saying what we can find. It is a very orderly team, which has very close lines, which is very supportive and has spectacular numbers in terms of ball actions stopped. To this we add what all the teams have, they have decisive players, experienced players. They are a rival that lately has very good numbers, very difficult to beat. “

Six points to seventh: “This changes every week. I think there will be a lot of equality between here and the end of the season.”

Similar trajectory to Alejandro Menéndez: “It is a reality. We have been in grassroots football and we have reached professional football through grassroots football. As coaches, one of our goals is to try to improve the players we have.”

The rival coach meets Sporting: “It does not give him an advantage at all. The technical bodies know one hundred percent how the rival behaves. The only thing is that we have more information at the individual level for having been with them. That, in the end, is not decisive at all in the match”.

Campuzano: “I am not worried that he may have a slower pace of competition. We know that he has not been participating much in his team and it is a question of him picking up the tone. I am not worried in that sense.”

Level of the first classified: “There is one thing that is very clear and that is that the four teams that go above us are the teams with the largest budgets in the category. Therefore, it is not necessary to share what Mariño says in terms of economic potential.”

Final goal: “I look towards Albacete. My only objective is Albacete. Try to make a great game, interpret the game well and try to beat Albacete. The next objective will be Espanyol. And the next, Ponferradina. And the next, the Mallorca. And so on “.

Reach the top three: “It is difficult to compete with them. Another thing is that we are going to do the impossible to be close to them, as we have been doing until now. We are going to try to compete and try to be close to them. That means we will be doing the things very well. That’s our goal. Complicated? Of course it’s complicated. “

Djuka’s dependency: “I am not concerned. It is not a concern. Yes we are working to ensure that there are players who also contribute those goals that have to be important at the end of the season.”

I step in front of others with the goal: “We would like them too. We are working. They are the first to want it. The team wants it, it tries, we want to improve in all registers and this one is also, one more”.

Alternative to Djuka against Espanyol: “We are going to play against Albacete first. It is a hypothesis (that the scorer sees the fifth yellow card). If it happens, we have enough alternatives to make up for that loss. We will see what happens.”

Fear clause: “I do not know if it is legal or not. With Campuzano, until the day of the Ponferradina you will not be able to count on him.”