The Sporting coach, David Gallego, has been satisfied with the performance of his players in the match played in Mareo against UD Logroñés, one of the newly promoted this season, who will be the rival of the Gijon team in the first league match. The Catalan coach recalled the objective of this friendly: “We wanted to see, against an important rival, who offers a lot of play, the evolution of our kids.”

“We have gone from less to more, something important because we wanted to see against an important rival, who proposes a lot of play, the evolution of our kids, our younger boys who are just starting in professional football and then see also the ability to work and compete of two players that came from long-term injuries, such as Pelayo Morilla and Zalaya“, said David Gallego.

The Catalan coach was “very happy with the evolution that the boys are having” and especially happy in this meeting “because we have been solid and have generated little“And he added:” It is true that they have had more possession, but in what are occasions, the most decisive plays of them have been set pieces and we, in this sense, have had some more occasion. “

Gallego insisted that “We wanted to see the kids with a high-level team, especially at the associative level, that makes you run, that makes you wear out.” For the Sporting coach, UD Logroñés “is a very important rival, which will make us see, have feelings that maybe other rivals don’t give us. “

Sporting “is growing”, in the words of their coach. “The most positive thing is that we know what we want, we know what we are strong at. The team believes in what is being done and I see an evolution.” Now, David Gallego also remembers that “what we lack is the interpretation of the game in attack, which is the most complicated. There we have to grow a lot. “