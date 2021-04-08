David Gallego does not change the speech And he’s even tired with weekly questions about his team’s ultimate goal this season. The Sporting coach has clarified, however, that he does not rule out anything although he sees it very difficult to reach the final fight for direct promotion. “We do not renounce anything but we have to be realistic,” says the coach who considers that the first two positions are very far from the current situation of the Gijon team, fifth with nine points behind.

Gallego assures that the defeat against Mirandés at El Molinón has not hurt his team because he “has a clear focus” every week. This time it is none other than the match against Tenerife.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of April 8, 2021

This is how he has responded to all the questions that have been put to him in the Mareo press room.

Week after defeat: “The team has trained really well, as is customary every week. We got Pablo Pérez back.”

Casualties ahead of the derby: “They all have muscular problems. We must assess it week by week, the sensations and the tolerance to the effort that they are having. We are very optimistic with the three (Campuzano, Guille Rosas and Gragera) and we are going to see if that optimism is fulfilled so that can make it to the derby. “

Moment of the season: “It is not a damn moment because we look at the immediate. Our weeks are all the same, we focus on preparing the next game, to arrive in the best conditions and that is what we are going to do from here to the end of the season. For me it is not No headache. It is a privilege to be where we are, on our own merits. Nobody has given us anything. If they told us at the beginning of the season, many people would have been surprised that we were like this. We are going to assess where we are, what we have, what we are doing. We are very optimistic to be able to have a great game in Tenerife “.

‘Playoff’, minor prize: “For us, no. For us it is a spectacular prize to be fighting for what we are fighting for now. We know that (the play-off) is one of the two possibilities to be able to be in the First Division next year. Therefore, as it is going to seem little to us to get involved in a promotion. We know of the difficulties that exist, we know that we are fighting with ocean liners, that of those six, five are there and we are invited. . Quite the contrary. Defeats must be relativized a bit as with victories we do not come up. We have been there all year, I do not know what will happen but what I do know is that the team will be prepared to compete in the next game “.

Philosophy and control of the environment: “We know the difficulty (the objective) has and we know that the outside does not enter the inside. This is a group that is very clear about it. We know which way we are going and we are not going to leave the lane because of what may come from outside . Those who are directly protagonists and those who decide things are the players and we are very clear about the path. From there we are not going to leave, not when it has been lost or when it has been won. For us there is no other than Tenerife; it is An important game, like all of us, that we have prepared really well. I see the team very involved and, as now, we have competed in all the games and in this one it will not be less. “

Direct upgrade options: “We are going to be realistic. I am not giving up anything, but the outrage of points that they take you is very difficult to reduce in such a short time and more with rivals who fail so little. We have very little margin. If we win all nine games, we will to depend on what others do. We do not renounce it but we are going to be realistic, we are going to know where we are. We stick to not distort ourselves with these things, neither with the ‘playoff’ nor with direct promotion “.

Seven victories for the ‘playoff’: “Diego (Mariño) means that if we win seven games it is mathematical. He did not say anything else. I do not waste time in statistics, numbers; why am I going to think if I do not know what will happen tomorrow. And tomorrow We do other different numbers because the rivals have done one thing and we have done another? It is wasting time and losing energy. “

Heliodoro Rodríguez: “All the fields are complicated. It is true that Tenerife have only lost two games at home. It is the team that makes the most centers in the area and the one that has the greatest effectiveness. It is the one that is thrown the least in the League. It is a team that, with the new coach, they have not generated a single goal in transition. This speaks of the potential of this team and more at home. They are a very powerful rival but we have our weapons and we want to be another rival that defeats them at home ” .

Babin’s low: “Another player is going to come out who is going to do really well, who has already participated, both Borja and Pelayo, and we are fully confident that they will perform. Babin is a very important player because he has won it, but he is not there. And when it is gone, it no longer occupies me. “

Tenerife with Fran and with Ramis: “I am talking about the team today. It is a very compact team, which is very hard-working defensively. It is the one that is thrown the least in the league. We have to be very right on the few occasions that the rival is going to leave. No it never breaks down. It will be a game of a lot of patience and a lot of pause. “

Learning from the last defeat: “I have seen the team committed, united. We have valued a lot what happened, like the previous weeks. We have given it naturalness because this is a game. It will not be my only defeat. We have to analyze why it happens. I have seen the The team is plugged in, as always. It is a team that trains very well and has a clear focus. “