Sporting held a group training session to say goodbye to 2020. David Gallego was able to direct this afternoon the last preparatory session of the year on field number 2 of Mareo with all available players right now and has started to prepare for next Monday’s game in Lugo.

Waiting for new PCR tests to be carried out in the coming days and if no more positive cases of coronavirus appear, Sporting will have no choice but to face the match in Anxo Carro with a reduced staff. COVID-19 has isolated nine footballers among which are several starters in Gallego’s line-ups.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of December 31, 2020

The last working day of the year was divided into two sessions. The players worked individually in the morning at their homes, while in the afternoon they all met in Mareo. At the beginning, another training session was announced, divided into groups, but David Gallego was able to direct a session with all the players available at the moment.

Marc Valiente, Borja López, Javi Fuego, Cumic, Carmona, Djurdjevic, Saúl, Álvaro Vázquez, Bogdan, Aitor, Pablo García, Babin, Berto, Pelayo Morilla, Zalaya, Lucas, César, Mateo Arellano, Álvaro Santamaría and Neftali are the players who were seen in the training in Mareo, advanced this afternoon the newspaper ‘El Comercio’. César García, Mateo Arellano, Lucas Suárez, Pelayo Morilla, Álvaro Santamaría and goalkeeper Javi Izquierdo They are the homegrown players that David Gallego has incorporated on this occasion to cover the absences.