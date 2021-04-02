Sporting coach flees any analysis about the future, about what can happen at the end of the season. David Gallego is very satisfied with the performance of his team and “I only think about the immediate”, which now bears the name of Mirandés. “The team is very well physically and emotionally,” he assures, to face the next commitment. He does not want to look further, among other things, because he has done very well so far.

Gallego has announced that Manu García and Uros Djurdjevic are in perfect conditions “to be starters, and that Víctor Campuzano and José Gragera will be the casualties of Sporting this next Sunday. Despite the cases of coronavirus that affect the rival, the coach wait “the best Mirandés, whoever plays”.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of April 2, 2021

This is how David Gallego responded at the press conference prior to this meeting, which took place in Mareo.

Template status: “I see the squad in the natural process after competing, I see it frankly well. We are recovering very well. Both Djuka and Manu, at the level of their teammates. I think we are going to arrive in very good positions.”

Manu García and Djurdjevic: “They come in perfect condition to be able to be starters. Another thing is that we decide that they have to be or not, depending on the game plan we are looking for. Due to the physical issue there will be no problem. We only have two players who are not going to be available, Víctor Campuzano and José Gragera “.

Campuzano: “I am not concerned. These are situations that occur due to high performance, it comes from a very large inactivity. It is something normal what is happening to him. It is a very small injury and in a very short time he will be with us again.”

Physical state: “I am very satisfied with how we are physically. There are two situations that help a lot: the team is very well physically and emotionally, too. The team is comfortable, strong and with very good feelings at a competitive level every weekend of the week. So far it has been. “

Last ten days: “We always think of the end and we are missing the immediate. I think of the immediate, I don’t want to miss it. I think of today and, at most, tomorrow, to see what we are going to do. The only thing that concerns me is Mirandés. When there are only a few days left we will see where the situation takes us and, depending on the points, we will fight for one thing or another. But there are still 30 points left, which are a lot. We are going to think about Mirandés. “

The Mirandés: “Weekly work has not conditioned us. We prepare the game knowing that they are going to have casualties, but we are not worried. We have to worry about what we want to do and know how to interpret what they are going to propose to us. Send them support and that they recover. as soon as possible. It is a handicap, because you lose ten chances to decide. But they have a squad with very good players, with doubled positions and young people who are waiting for their opportunity. We are going to compete against a great rival who is going to make it very difficult for us I wait for the best Mirandés, whoever plays. “

Rivals for promotion: “I focus a lot on how we are. What we are capable of being will depend on why we will fight. Today, all rivals are complicated, they all play a lot because there is no longer any margin. In any field it is difficult to get a point”.

Future of Javi Fuego: “I’m very excited to work with Javi Fuego and be able to use him week after week. I don’t want to go any further. It fills me with pride to train him, I’ve learned a lot of things from Javi Fuego. But I don’t know what will happen further. I don’t know where we are going to neither him, nor me, nor the team. When he plays, we will talk about it. “