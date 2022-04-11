River beat Argentinos Juniors 4-2 in the best match of the Argentine soccer date. It was a meeting in which they took risks, in which there were many goals and where they put on an excellent show.
Due to the characteristics of both teams, there was a round trip match, which all the neutral spectators could enjoy. Marcelo Gallardo was asked about this and left a striking comparison.
“We offer ourselves to give a good show. And when we find a rival that offers the same, it is welcome for our football to offer these matches. That they are cute and attractive to watch and that we don’t have to just look at City against Liverpool.”declared the coach.
The Doll referred to the game they played in the morning Manchester City and Liverpoolwhich ended 2-2 and that held the entire football world captive. There was a very intense match and at the Monumental a match was seen in which they also tried to show that football.
Although Gallardo would have preferred to win by a landslide, he referred to what happens when these matches take place. “You saw a great game as spectators. That’s the beauty of football, beyond the fact that the coaches sufferedyou. You don’t want to suffer, but sometimes you have to suffer and enjoy at the same time. We offer to give a good show. We criticize it behind closed doors, but we have to assess when these types of games take place”
