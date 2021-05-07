River played an important stop with an alternative formation in Asunción against Independiente Santa Fe and Marcelo Gallardo, as always, lived the game full. In fact, he did not like at all that his team again forgive so much in attack and miss the possibility of cutting themselves only in Group D of the Copa Libertadores after the final zero to zero.

And the anger was evident in one of the many arrivals that the Doll’s team could not resolve in the rival area.

What happened? Four minutes into the complement, José Paradela, with a good game, overflowed Carlos Arboleda on the left and threw a precise cross: Jeison Palacios did not calculate well and Benjamín Rollheiser found himself face to face with the ball but obviously he was not expecting it and ended up bouncing him and going for the baseline. And Gallardo, who was very calm drinking a coffee against the lime line, flipped the glass of anger … Rare in him, always discreet, who was not able to contain his discontent. His reaction, to top it all, quickly went viral on social media.

“I’m leaving with a bit of anger but satisfied with the performance of the team, with good performances from players who were not used to being there. In general, I think the team played a good role,” said Gallardo after the goalless game at La Nueva Olla .

And he continued: “We did not suffer, except in that counterattack at the end. I think that against a difficult opponent, we had control of the game, the arrivals, and with the disappointment of not being able to convert into those arrivals that usually open the scoring. It is annoying not to be able to define, but the goals are going to come, we are going to define “.

Finally, the DT explained his anger about the end of the game when he was ejected to protest the infraction that they did not charge Girotti.

“I think Girotti’s fault was very evident. I saw it from my place, I think he should have seen it. But hey, that’s it,” lamented the DT, who took a yellow as a souvenir for the protest.