A Gallardo with a diesel engine, it shouldn’t get crazier.

Not so very long ago, diesel was a ‘new’ technology. Until 1997 they were slow, noisy and smelly. But in a fairly short time they got manners and became considerably cleaner. Not only that, the power and torque also increased enormously. The Volkswagen group in particular had special and special plans for the diesel.

One of them was the Audi R8 V12 TDI. That car was supposed to be the missing link between the road cars and Le Mans winning racer. Audi did not get the total picture. The V12 had too much torque for the rest of the powertrain and getting the cooling right turned out to be a hell of a job.

Gallardo with diesel engine

But a thick diesel in a supercar is therefore possible. This Lamborghini Gallardo proves that. The Gallardo is the sister model of the Audi R8 (or vice versa). It is of course not an official Lamborghini car, but a piece of home industry of 1 Way Diesel Performance from the US.

In fact, the engine does not even come from the Volkswagen Group. Despite the fact that various V12, V10 and V8 diesels were built by this company, this was not chosen. Firstly, because those engines have hardly been delivered there. Secondly, because there are much better alternatives if emissions are not an issue and you want a lot of reliable horsepower and Nm.

Cummins

Yes, there is a Cummins diesel in it. That’s a bit like the Chevy LS of diesel swaps in the US. Cummins also supplies engines for some large heavy-duty pickups. In this case there is a six-in-line. Good news: the six-cylinder is linked to a manual six-speed gearbox.

The 1 Way Diesel performance project is part of a new series from Motor Trend that has captured the entire transformation. Before everyone climbs into the keyboard, the Gallardo was a complete mess without the epic V10. In the end they made this.

