Fernando Damien

Mexico City / 06.27.2021 15:15:07

The governor-elect of San Luis Potosí, Ricardo Gallardo, will consult with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the Federal Secretary for Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the appointment of the next head of Public Security of the entity, with a “preferably military” profile.

“From the beginning of my campaign we reflected on the need for a military man to take charge of security in our state and we continue believing that it is the best because of the high rates of violence that Potosinos are suffering”, He stressed.

Gallardo will hold a meeting for this purpose with the President of the Republic and also him will request more elements of the National Guard to support surveillance on interstate highways and limits of San Luis Potosí with other entities.

The still federal deputy of the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM) acknowledged that the greatest demand of Potosinos is to recover peace and tranquility in the state, for which he promised to conscientiously make the appointment of the next state secretary of Public Security.

He stressed that, in addition to having the necessary skills to coordinate and be at the forefront of the tasks of preventing and fighting crime, The new official must be able to work in conjunction with the municipal police and the federal forces.

Gallardo assured that your government’s secretary of security must act with full respect for individual guarantees and in adherence to the action protocols established by the General Law of the National Public Security System.

JLMR