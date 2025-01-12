

01/12/2025



Updated at 7:50 p.m.





Miguel Ángel Gallardo Miranda (Villanueva de la Serena, 1974) is not daunted by political challenges, and usually wins them. As the very popular mayor of his hometown for twenty years – where “even those from Vox voted for him”, according to a comment extended and endorsed by…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only