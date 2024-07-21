San Luis Potosi, Mexico.- “We will follow your agenda,” Governor Ricardo Gallardo offered to the virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, who is accompanying the federal president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on his weekend tour.

“We will follow your agenda because this is your land, that of the people of Potosí who are with you,” he stressed.

“In San Luis Potosí we will continue consolidating the transformation to continue contributing to economic, political, cultural development and justice, in order to improve conditions and provide well-being to all the people of San Luis Potosí,” he added at the San Luis Potosí Convention Center.

Gallardo Cardona stressed that with the support of the Federation, San Luis Potosí now has a stronger and more dynamic economy, ranking sixth in the country, according to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

He added that data from the Federal Government’s Ministry of Economy places San Luis Potosí among the 10 states with the highest foreign direct investment from January 2023 to June 2024, with 3,894 million dollars, mainly in the electromobility and electrical-electronic sectors, generating 15,161 new jobs.

Finally, he reiterated that in this second stage of the 4T change there will be conditions to provide more well-being so that the people of San Luis Potosí can access social justice with more support in health, connectivity, education and security.

“We will continue to push for transformation. It is clear that neither the cursed legacy in San Luis Potosí nor the conservatives throughout the country have a future in this Mexico,” said the state leader.