The Chivas market has been little more than a disappointment once again. Except for Barajas, who is above all a young player with potential, the team did not sign anyone with a star profile, only substitutes from other teams inside and outside of Mexico. And all this despite the fact that the Guadalajara club had different names on the table, some more stellar than others, such as Jesús Gallardo. The Toluca player himself confirmed that he was negotiating with the team from Verde Valle, who in the end forgot about the move.
“Yes, there was very close contact (with Chivas). I spoke with people from Guadalajara, it was also an option to go there, but for one reason or another it didn’t come to fruition, and that’s when Toluca’s interest came to light. I think they showed much more interest in me coming here. The coach and the President spoke with me, it was very obvious that they were very excited about me being here, they made me feel like an important part of a project they are working on. I decided on Toluca, because of the great interest they had, I decided to come here.”
– Jesus Gallardo
The scenario is simple. Fernando Hierro, former sporting director of Chivas, negotiated with Gallardo and obtained the “yes” of the Mexican, however, after the departure of the Spaniard from Verde Valle, the new management of the club no longer showed the same desire to finalize the arrival of Jesús to its team. Thus, Toluca took advantage of this fact to embrace the two-time World Cup player and close his signing.
