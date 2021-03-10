Today was not another day for River’s coach. Marcelo Gallardo started the day as the winner of two awards. First, he consecrated himself as the best technical director in America, for the third time in a row, and hours later he received the Platinum Konex for being the best coach of the decade.

The Doll He is a winner on and off the court and not only does the people know it, but also a jury made up of prestigious personalities, including Gabriela Sabatini and Emanuel Ginobili.

Today in the morning, after morning training for what will be the Superclásico on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at La Bombonera, Gallardo attended the ceremony organized by the Konex Foundation with Leonardo Ponzio.

After winning the award, he was excited and grateful. “Thank you for this award, it is a pride and a privilege to receive it.. I want to congratulate the nominees and winners and I can only thank my work team, who do a lot of merit to receive this award. Also to all the players who have been with me over the years and who have lived every moment of happiness and work, “he said.

He does not stop winning. Photo: Andrés D’Elia

Also in reference to the award he was awarded, he confessed moved: “These are details that in general make it even greater and one gives it much more value. Coming from peers, Recognition of the team’s ways of playing has a lot of value, especially where many times praise for a way and if the results are not abundant. Where if you win you are good and if you lose you are not so good, that has a lot of value, added to the fact that it is the most difficult thing in a competition that is increasingly fought. “

On the other hand, when asked what he thinks distinguishes him as a coach for having achieved such a prominent place in the world of football, he said: “It is very difficult to talk about one, in general I do not do it. I support myself in my work team and in the large groups that we knew how to put together to compete and that is a great overall effort. To the players who are the great architect of all this. How did he say Cholo (Simeone, who sent a video of thanks when receiving the platinum award for best international coach) in the video, our message is that the players take it as their own and that you can feel represented in itIt is a great achievement that has been understood in all these years “.

Gallardo with the grand jury. Photo: Andrés D’Elia.

Gallardo, who at first had a clear position on the danger that the Coronavirus implied for football, referred to the way in which the pandemic affected the sport and expressed his opinion about a possible return of the public to the fields: “The truth is that I don’t know when we’ll get back to normal. Getting back to normal is going to take a little more time, but it would be nice if the public returns. After so many demonstrations that we see daily, it would be unfair that in an outdoor sport and with certain protocols, the public does not return“.

Finally, beyond the fact that this time the Doll was not in a conference prior to a match, it was not possible to avoid talking about the next event against Xeneize:

“Like all superclassics, we have great desire to play them, as well as to win them. It is the game that everyone expects to play and see, I hope it is a nice show“, he explained without wanting to delve much into the subject.