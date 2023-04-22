“The next step in my career has to relate to a feeling. I’m not the type of person who will just join any club because they want to train in Europe. I need a sense of identification.” pic.twitter.com/lrTP30oIUa — VarskySports (@VarskySports) April 21, 2023

The Doll spoke! Marcelo Gallardo referred to his future as a coach and assured that his next adventure will have to link him emotionally. 🎙️ The Athletic pic.twitter.com/9A1Y5u87xv — ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) April 21, 2023

Rodolfo D’Onofrio told me: ‘I want you to be here while my government lasts.’ “We had barely started, so I understood that I was not only tied to the results. If that’s the approach, I think good things can happen. You need time to work. We still had to understand where we were going, but there was enthusiasm and determination to build something that would make us happy. I had dreamed of my arrival in River. I didn’t think it would happen so fast. But everything else came naturally,” he mused.