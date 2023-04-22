Since he announced on October 13, 2022 that he was going to stop being River Plate’s coach at the end of the season, after eight and a half years of success, Marcelo Gallardo He had hardly spoken to the media nor had he shown himself at different events, except when he was the DT in the Riyadh Season Cup that had Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, back in mid-January.
The “Doll” spoke with the North American The Athletic, where he was very thoughtful about his future, without knowing if he will be a coach, after rumors that several top-level European clubs wanted him, such as Chelsea from England.
“I am visualizing what could be the next step in my career. It has to be related to a feeling. You have to find the right connection, the place where you can transmit your ideas”, began the “Doll”, who then further clarified the concept.
“I’m not the type of person who is just going to join any club because I want to train in Europe. That’s not my way of working. I need to find a place that makes me feel something. I need a sense of identification. If I don’t get it , I have no problem in continuing with what I am doing now”, he claimed.
“I was completely immersed in River for eight and a half years. I understood that it was time to get out”He said and continued: “More than anything, I have been enjoying my time, my space, my loved ones, my friends, the beautiful things in life. I have been able to relax without having my head buried in work. I have enjoyed it”he acknowledged.
“I didn’t expect to last that long. I was hoping for the best, but after two months in office, we had already established a level of empathy between the core of the players, the sporting director and especially the president. This was before we started to get results .
Rodolfo D’Onofrio told me: ‘I want you to be here while my government lasts.’ “We had barely started, so I understood that I was not only tied to the results. If that’s the approach, I think good things can happen. You need time to work. We still had to understand where we were going, but there was enthusiasm and determination to build something that would make us happy. I had dreamed of my arrival in River. I didn’t think it would happen so fast. But everything else came naturally,” he mused.
“It’s possible that I won’t be a coach for the rest of my life. Maybe I’ll coach for six, seven, eight more years and then try something else. That’s a vision I have for the next few years. But I’m going to see how I feel in each moment and enjoy it”“Muñe” surprised, since one imagined him for life as DT.
“It’s about managing the moments. Look at Argentina at the World Cup, they understood how to manage the different stages of a game. At times (in the round of 16), Argentina gave the ball and the initiative to Australia. Argentina waited and then kept possession after taking the lead. Managing those moments is a fundamental part of the game. The better you manage them, the better team you will be. You need players with the intelligence to recognize those moments and make the most of them. Waiting requires high levels of concentration. Attacking it involves creativity. It becomes very difficult if you don’t have players who understand how to sit but can also win the ball and transition into creative play to hurt an opponent. It’s critical to find that balance.”culminated.
