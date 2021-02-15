River has to be aligned. Marcelo Gallardo already said it. And while that lineup goes beyond bringing reinforcements, it is clear that it was one of the coach’s needs. After a year and a half without incorporations, in a week the arrival of six footballers was agreed: Agustín Palavecino, Héctor David Martínez, Jonatan Maidana, José Paradela, Alex Vigo and Agustín Fontana. Thus, River is reinforced in all lines. Of course, except for Maidana, the rest are not brilliant names. It’s more about gambling. In total, it will disburse $ 9 million.

“We made evaluations. We had to carry out economic and communication engineering. These are difficult times. We need to be punctual. Although if we review the players who arrived during this cycle, we will not find many figures, generally there were players who were promoted here,” he commented Marcelo Gallardo in the press conference he gave last week.

And it is true. Except for the cases of Enzo Pérez, Franco Armani, Lucas Pratto, Javier Pinola and Ignacio Scocco or former returnees such as Pablo Aimar, Javier Saviola and Lucho González, to name a few names, the Doll generally opted for role footballers who could provide specific functions. to the team and that they were developing and strengthening in River. And that at the time they were also gambling.

It happened with Lucas Alario, who arrived from Colón with just 22 years and few matches in the First Division, after River could not bring Silvio Romero and Mauro Boselli. And it ended up being a figure. Nacho Fernández himself, although he stood out in gymnastics, was not the shining figure that did become River. Other bets, it is worth saying, went wrong, such as those of Iván Rossi or Joaquín Arzura, for example.

Agustin Fontana. A bet on the attack. He scored a goal against River in the Diego Maradona Cup. Photo: Maxi Failla – FTP CLARIN _MFA4624.jpg Z

And this is how it seems to arrive Agustin Fontana (24 years old, from Lomas de Zamora), the Banfield striker whom River buys for $ 1,750,000 for 75% of the pass. That River needed to incorporate a forward was evident. That is why Gallardo was talking to Sebastián Driussi. But when the possibility of repatriating him from Russia fell, the Doll looked at the domestic market and it was for Fontana, in conflict with Banfield (he was training with the Reserve) because he had not signed the renewal of the contract that expired in June. El Muñeco had already set his eye on this player after he scored a goal against River at the start of the Diego Maradona Cup on Independiente’s court when Banfield defeated the Millionaire team 3 to 1.

Agustín Palavecino, José Paradela, Héctor Martínez and Alex Vigo don’t seem class A either, but Gallardo trusts that the combination of youth with the talent he sees in them can be an ideal combo to take them little by little and empower them. Beyond the emergencies, the Doll is laying the foundation for the replacement that is coming after June.

In this context, many wonder:What do Palavecino and Paradela play? And a simple and effective answer can be: “By Nacho Fernández“. It is true that there are no similar players but Gallardo is preparing the ground for Nacho’s imminent departure. Then, Palavecino (right-handed) and Paradela (left-handed) can be combined to give volume to the Millionaire midfield, unguarded in the last half.

Agustín Palavecino. Gallardo had an eye on him when he played for Platense. He broke it at Deportivo Cali. (Photo: Instagram)

Palavecino – he has already trained with the squad – is 24 years old and has not yet played in a First Division tournament in Argentina. He did it in the Ascent, where he stood out with the Platense shirt, a club with which he rose from Primera B to Primera Nacional in 2018. And that year Gallardo saw him when Squid faced River for the Argentine Cup. “How good is 10”, The Doll told his collaborators. At the time, it was a classic hitch.

Palavecino (he came to River in exchange for $ 2,500,000 for 65% of the pass), then, he was transferred to Deportivo Cali and there, in addition to being a figure in the Colombian League and standing out in the South American Cup, he became a Most complete midfielder. “I am more offensive than defensive, I try to reach the area a lot, but I identify myself as a mixed midfielder, back and forth. They are going to find a player who will always leave everything, “he said when he arrived in Buenos Aires. Music to the ears of Gallardo, who loves this type of midfielder.

To Paradela (22 years old), for his part, there are few who in gymnastics see things of Nacho Fernández. Even Nacho himself commented that friends of his told him that Paradela looked like him. He is skilled, intelligent to attack spaces, builds game and assists. He has a good stride. River’s coaching staff – which had been following him for more than a year – is very confident in what he can show.

José Paradela. They see him as similar to Nacho Fernández. Photo: Juan José García

Martínez (he is 23 years old and got a loan without charge) was the other reinforcement who –like Palavecino- has already trained with the “Millonario” team. And it was not necessary to present it. It is that the left-handed central marker emerged from the Lower River and made his club debut in a match against Gimnasia at the end of 2018, replacing Nahuel Gallardo. River had loaned it to Defense and Justice and then sold 50% to him for $ 900,000.

Héctor David Martínez. He grew up in River and was promoted in Defense and Justice. Photo: EFE / EPA / Juan Mabromata / POOL

While it was not the first choice for that position (They would have called Marcos Rojo but he already had everything advanced with Boca), Gallardo saw Martínez’s potential to return to River. El Muñeco wanted a left-handed central defender and considered that he was ready to bank on the team’s intensity. He saw it very well in Defense, where he was champion of the South American. And it can give you alternatives, either to play in a line of four or with a line of three centers. He is a timekeeper for crosses, solid in hand to hand, he has good ball handling to start playing from the bottom and – the most important thing for this moment of River – good aerial game.

Vigo (He is from Santa Fe, he is 21 years old and will arrive in exchange for almost 2 million dollars for 50% of the pass), meanwhile, is a player that Gallardo had been following him for a long time. He loved the projection it has. He stands out for his speed with and without the ball, for the ease of transfer (including good technique for dribbling), and for his good judgment both to assist from the sides reaching the bottom of the court and to neutralize the opponent’s plays through advances or fortress in the heads up. The Doll sees in him the replacement for Montiel, who will surely be transferred to European football in June.

Alex Vigo. For Gallardo it was a priority to replace Gonzalo Montiel in the future. Photo: EFE / Yuri Edmundo

By last, the name that needs no introduction is Jonatan Maidana. At 35, the central scoring warrior returns to the club where he is much loved. In River he passed them all. From the descent to being multi-champion (he won 11 titles, including two Libertadores) and reaching eternal glory with the Cup that the Muñeco team won against Boca in Madrid.

Jonatan Maidana. The warrior returned. Photo: Guillermo Adami.

He comes from playing two years in Toluca de México. He had left, aware of the problems in his knees (in fact, he had an operation on Aztec land), wearing countless battles over time. Nevertheless, his wish was to finish his degree in River. Gallardo understood and opened the doors for him. Not out of charity, beyond his appreciation for him. Also, because of what Maidana represents. In football terms, he can give the defense the strength that it is lacking. And it can empower Paulo Díaz and Robert Rojas. In addition, everything that has fierceness on the court, it has nobility off it. And that aspect, in the group, is also key.