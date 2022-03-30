Bad luck for Gallar, who left training at the Pinatar Arena this Wednesday after noticing a puncture in his left thigh, the opposite area from which he had recently recovered. The Catalan soccer player from Cartagena is going to undergo medical tests in the next few hours to rule out that it is something serious, official sources informed THE TRUTH. The player, very important in the team’s offensive game, initially does not seem to have “much”, according to official information, although at the moment he is “doubtful” for this Sunday’s appointment (Cartagonova, 2:00 p.m.) against the Royal Oviedo.

Gallar reappeared last week in the team’s defeat at El Molinón (4-1) after overcoming a microtear in the femoral biceps of his right leg suffered earlier in the month. This Wednesday, in an isolated action during training, the Catalan felt “a prick on the other side [la pierna izquierda]», he said, as he left the field of play in the middle of a match.

Gastón Silva, who worked in the gym, was also absent from the session at the Pinatar Arena and his presence, in principle, is not in great danger, official sources confirmed to this newspaper. Luna is injured and the other left-back in the squad, Alberto de la Bella, joined the pitch at the end of the morning to race on his own. The Catalan is out of an injury suffered more than a month ago and it seems difficult for him to arrive in good condition on Sunday.

Juampe goes up, right-hand side of the subsidiary



The coach, Luis Carrión, worked this Wednesday with two alternatives. Julio Buffarini is ambidextrous and Cayarga can act as a lane player in a three central defense. Juampe, the right-hand side of the subsidiary, also went up to train. The starting left-back for Cartagena B is Miguel Guirao. The boy is 26 years old [no es sub-23] and if he played with the first team he could no longer return to the subsidiary.