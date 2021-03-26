Cartagena will continue to be affected by the plague of casualties for tomorrow’s game (Cartagonova, 8:30 pm) against Malaga. In yesterday’s training at the stadium, neither right-winger David Simón nor winger Álex Gallar worked normally with the rest of their teammates. They did not travel to Albacete on Monday and it looks like they will join the absences of Coulibaly, Carrasquilla and Aburjania, concentrated with their respective teams until next week.

The canary has been suffering from muscular discomfort for ten days. He was already absent in at least a couple of training sessions before going to Albacete and finally did not enter the call for Monday’s game at Carlos Belmonte. Those problems do not seem to have completely subsided. It continues between cottons and it is doubt.

In yesterday’s training, David Simón did work the first twenty minutes with the rest of his teammates, in the activation part directed by the physical trainer Fran Xavier. Thus, the Canarian defender made a continuous run, touched the ball and dodged some ‘spades’ in the company of Elady, Rubén Castro, De Blasis and company. Instead, he was working on the sidelines with the retrainer Víctor Ruiz at the time when coach Luis Carrión gathered his players in the center of the field, distributed the bibs and organized a mini-party.

The youth squad Teddy is one more and it looks like he will repeat in Carrión’s call, as on Monday on the trip to Albacete



Although it is doubtful, Cartagena has that right-handed side already covered with Julián Delmás and Antoñito. The first was a starter at Carlos Belmonte and did a good job, not out of tune in a position in which he left more lacks several times.

More conservative



Gallar’s recovery seems to be going at a different pace, a bit more conservative. Unlike David Simón, the Catalan winger did not even participate in the activation exercises yesterday. He took a couple of laps around the Cartagonova pitch, in the company of the retrainer. And later he put himself in the hands of the physiotherapist Raúl García, lying on a stretcher. He wears a bandage on his left leg. One day before the appointment, it obviously seems out of the question altogether.

Cartagena has been noticing Gallar’s absence for weeks. The player was injured in the match against Real Oviedo, on February 6, when he suffered a fiber break. The player on loan from Girona has only been able to participate in the last 5 minutes of the match against Ponferradina, on Friday, March 12. Last week he suffered a blow and that has already prevented him from traveling to Albacete. What was going for three or four weeks goes on for almost two months.

Gallar is a very unbalanced player on the attacking front. He currently has two goals and is one of Efesé’s greatest assistants, with half a dozen passes on goal. His absence is especially noted by the team in recent weeks: it is difficult to shake the offensive line, Elady has not scored since December and that responsibility has lately fallen only to the figure of Rubén Castro.

That loss can be covered by Carrión with versatile players such as Nacho Gil, Cayarga and De Blasis. Just in case, this week winger Teddy works as one of the first team. The London player of the subsidiary made his debut last Monday at Carlos Belmonte, as the only positive news of the night. Yesterday he trained as one more and it looks like he will repeat in the Malaga squad.

Elady, convinced “300%”



The team has another final tomorrow, a “golden” opportunity to “prove that we are not as bad as we seem,” Captain Elady said yesterday, convinced “300%” in salvation. «I would risk my life, I’m sure because I really believe it. Words are blown away, you have to compete and win.