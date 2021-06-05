The continuity of Álex Gallar and Pablo De Blasis at Efesé seems complicated. Both players, acclaimed by the fans, would be counting their last hours of connection with Cartagena if there is no agreement that remedies it. And this is difficult to come, although in the world of football you never know.

In fact, from the club they assure that the operations “are not easy.” Thus, and if there is not a dramatic turn of events, both Terrassa and Argentina would have concluded their stage as Albinegros, short but fruitful.

The two have left quality details to a crowd that was enthusiastic about them. And that the roads have not been easy. Especially that of Gallar, who has finished the course in the infirmary after multiple injuries throughout the campaign.

The end yielded by Girona, a team that should also enter the negotiating table, went from more to less, prevented the entire second round due to injuries. It was the Albinegra offensive revolution at the beginning of the course, an electric player who made impossible passes and who offered a variety of possibilities.

He made his debut on the third day, against Leganés. But in February the good track record he had been on was cut short. Gallar, since March, has only been able to make an appearance in six games, three of them coming off the bench and as many in the starting eleven.

His last appearance dates from May 18, against Almería, a match in which he had to be substituted after 18 minutes due to some discomfort. In the end, a new fiber micro-break forced him to finish the campaign in the stands. A shame. In total, the Catalan has worn the Cartagena jacket 27 times, 21 since the beginning. In addition, it has prohibitive soil.

On the other hand, there is the case of De Blasis, who went from less to more. The Argentine landed at Cartagonova in January, arriving without a team and without competition rhythm. It was noticed. In the first days he was seen at a few marches less than his teammates. But it was a matter of time.

After an unnoticed passage through the band, Luis Carrión opted to put him in the center lane, either in the midfield or in the center of the field, as helmsman. And the story changed.

A fixed name in the book of the Barcelona coach and full of confidence, that footballer with personality and stripes began to appear, the one who had played in the First Division and in the Bundesliga. But de Blasis wants more. «My great wish is to try to return to First Division. Obviously I’m going to listen to the club’s offer. I do not rule out anything, “the footballer himself assured LA VERDAD a couple of weeks ago.