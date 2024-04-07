Gallant's office issued the statement after holding an “operational situation assessment” with senior military officers.

His office added in the statement, “Following the completion of the assessment, Minister Gallant stressed that the defense establishment has completed preparations for responses in the event of any scenario that may arise that might arise confronting Iran.”

Tensions have reached an unprecedented level during the past few days, especially following the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

All parties prepared for any possible escalation in the region:

Iran placed all its armed forces on high alert, and the decision was made that it must respond directly to the Damascus attack.

America also placed its military forces in the region on high alert.

Israel took the same path and canceled the leave of combat units, and called some reserve soldiers to air defense units.

The Iranian threat to respond to Israel as a result of the attack that targeted Iranian military leaders in Damascus raised fears that the conflict would be moved to a “different level” with the outbreak of a direct war between the two sides, especially with the level of tension between Tehran and Tel Aviv recently escalating to an unprecedented level.

The aerial bombardment destroyed the headquarters of the Iranian consulate in Damascus on Monday, and also killed 7 members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, led by the commander of the Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and the commander, Mohammad Hadi Rahimi, which sparked Iranian anger for “revenge” against the perpetrators of the attack.