Operation Noble Knight 3 continues the repair of damaged water networks, to re-operate the main water wells, tanks and destroyed lines, to enable Khan Yunis Municipality to provide humanitarian services to the city’s residents and displaced families, to alleviate their suffering in obtaining water, and to avoid health disasters.

A company specializing in repairing damaged lines is working after signing a memorandum of understanding with the Khan Yunis Municipality as part of the UAE’s efforts to find urgent humanitarian solutions and funding to re-operate water wells and water tanks in the city after a large number of them were damaged. The percentage of damage to the main water networks reached about 70%, in addition to the complete destruction of 25 wells and the partial destruction of 12 wells, which has exacerbated the water crisis in the city over the past months and made it impossible for the displaced to obtain it.

Through this humanitarian project, Operation Noble Knight 3 seeks to repair the city’s water pumps, provide the necessary materials to extend external water networks, purchase water barrels to place in central filling points, in addition to operating materials using clean energy through solar panels and gas, and maintain the water pumps to deliver water to areas where displaced people are located and densely populated, to avoid health disasters, improve the environmental situation, and provide services to the population.

Operation Knight 3 provides urgent solutions and assistance to alleviate the suffering of displaced Palestinian families who are experiencing difficulty in obtaining water, which causes a humanitarian disaster. It seeks to provide water through the distribution of gallons and the distribution project in the city, in addition to the reform campaign it is working on with the Khan Yunis Municipality and the Coastal Municipalities Authority in the Gaza Strip.