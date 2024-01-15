During a press conference, Gallant said that the intensive military operation in the southern Gaza Strip is nearing its end, but Hamas will not agree to release more hostages without continuing pressure on it.

He added that the end of the war must be accompanied by diplomatic efforts, and leadership in Gaza must then be left to the Palestinians.

The Israeli Defense Minister made these statements at a time of increasing pressure towards the government from the families of the hostages, who say that this policy has proven ineffective, given that no hostages have been released in more than a month.

Regarding the ground attack on the northern Gaza Strip, Galant said that the “intensive phase” of the ground attack in northern Gaza has ended, and will soon end in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Strip as well.

Regarding the future government in Gaza, the Israeli Defense Minister said, “The future government in Gaza must emerge from the Gaza Strip. Gaza will be ruled by the Palestinians. The end of the military campaign must be based on political action.”