Qualifying to forget in Gallagher – or rather, Indianapolis road bis – for the team Ganassi. Marcus Ericsson, championship leader, was in fact faced with technical problems at the beginning of the session aimed at defining the starting grid for the race starting today at 18:20 Italian.

The Swede forced the exposure of the red flag and will be forced to recover from 25th and last position. He did not fare much better to Scott Dixon, eliminated in the first round and destined to sprint a little further from 20th position. The only one to save the honor the usual Alex Palouone step away from the fastest six and owner of the seventh overall time.

The reigning champion managed on a managerial level by Monaco Increase Management will have virtually all the aspirants to his throne ahead of him. In the front row space for Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi, in second Pato O’Ward and Will Power, in third Josef Newgarden and Christian Lundgaard, who confirms the excellent feeling with this circuit already demonstrated a year ago at the debut in Indycar.

Completing the top-10 are Palou precisely, Rinus VeeKay, Colton Herta (winner in ‘Race-1’ in the rain in Indianapolis a few months ago) and Conor Daly. Complicated qualifications also for Romain Grosjean, which did not go beyond the 22nd position. Below are the results of the session and the salient phases of Friday that defined the grid at the start of the Gallagher stage.

Indycar 2022 Gallagher Qualifications: the results

1. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 01: 10.2265 (125.030)

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01: 10.5030 (124.539)

3. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 01: 10.6092 (124.352)

4. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01: 10.6224 (124.329)

5. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01: 10.6968 (124.198)

6. (30) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 01: 10.7280 (124.143)

7. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 01: 10.2074 (125.064)

8. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 01: 10.3100 (124.881)

9. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 01: 10.3532 (124.805)

10. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01: 10.5135 (124.521)

11. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 01: 10.5636 (124.432)

12. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 01: 10.7624 (124.083)

13. (45) Jack Harvey, Honda, 01: 10.8564 (123.918)

14. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 01: 10.7073 (124.180)

15. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 01: 10.9067 (123.830)

16. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 01: 10.7560 (124.094)

17. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01: 10.9093 (123.826)

18. (51) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01: 10.8276 (123.969)

19. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 01: 11.1195 (123.460)

20. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01: 10.8938 (123.853)

21. (14) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 01: 11.2156 (123.293)

22. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 01: 11.0244 (123.625)

23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 01: 11.7710 (122.339)

24. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 01: 12.0060 (121.940)

25. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, timeless