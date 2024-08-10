Galkin called on musicians Gazmanov and Leps to help the population of Kursk region

Comedian and TV presenter Maxim Galkin (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) on his Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) addressed Russian artists against the backdrop of ongoing fighting in the Kursk region.

The TV presenter drew attention to the fact that many famous Russian artists do not react to what is happening near Kursk and do not come to the aid of the Kursk residents.

You say I post funny sketches when there is such a disaster. Well, it is clear with me, you have written me down as a traitor (absolutely undeservedly) of my country. But why are those who remain there and continue to ardently advocate for Russia silent? Maxim Galkin comedian and TV presenter

He wondered why Grigory Leps, in particular, who recently held a concert in Anapa, was not reacting to the misfortune of the residents of Kursk Oblast. Galkin studied the artists’ pages on social networks and noted that Oleg Gazmanov recalled past hits in his account, and Nadezhda Babkina posted a photo with a cat. The TV presenter noted that these artists, unlike himself, are not condemned for their lack of reaction to what is happening in Kursk Oblast. “I am not the first in this line who deserves reproaches,” Galkin concluded.

Grigory Leps. Photo: Sergey Bobylev / RIA Novosti

Galkin appealed the refusal to remove him from the list of foreign agents

The court reported that it had received the comedian’s complaint. “The date of the hearing has not been set,” the agency’s source noted. Prior to this, on March 12, the Moscow City Court recognized Galkin’s inclusion in the register of foreign agents as legal. The showman was refused exclusion from the list of foreign agents, despite his attempts to appeal the Justice Ministry’s decision. At the same time, in May 2023, the artist had already filed a lawsuit against the department in the Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow.

First Deputy Chair of the State Duma Committee on Culture Elena Drapeko, meanwhile, stated that Galkin should not be excluded from the register of foreign agents. “He is a foreign agent, it is written on his forehead. We have video recordings of him speaking out against Russia in defense of Ukrainians. Therefore, this is not even subject to discussion,” the parliamentarian said.

Related materials:

Galkin criticized for singing in Ukrainian at a Kiev woman’s wedding

In July, the TV presenter worked as a toastmaster at a Kiev woman’s wedding in the Italian city of Como and faced criticism from Ukrainian media and bloggers. In addition, judging by the videos that went viral online, the Russian showman spoke to some guests in Ukrainian.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, previously commenting on the possibility of artists-foreign agents returning to Russia, indicated that the artists left the country on their own “without any pressure”. At the same time, many people like their work.