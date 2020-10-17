TV presenter and humorist Maxim Galkin parodied the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and posted a video of the parody on Instagram.

The artist joked about “five important questions” that Ukrainians will need to answer in the upcoming local elections.

In the video, Galkin asked comic versions of questions previously voiced by Zelensky. In particular, he asked whether it is possible to put the guilty deputies in a corner, whether it is worth reducing the population to 300 people’s deputies, whether the legalization of medical cannabis for seriously ill politicians is necessary, and whether it is necessary to raise the issue of observing Newton’s first law at the international level. In addition, the showman asked if the president could conduct such a poll daily before the elections.

Galkin’s followers both praised and criticized his artistry and similarity to the original. At the same time, many noted that the humorist speaks Ukrainian well.

The next local elections are to be held in Ukraine on October 25. At the same time, they will not take place in the territories of Donetsk and Lugansk regions not controlled by Kiev.