Russian TV presenter and humorist Maxim Galkin parodied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and angered Ukrainians. The comedian posted a parody performance in his Instagram-account.

Galkin joked about the “five important questions” formulated by Zelensky, which the residents of Ukraine will have to answer in the upcoming local elections. The comedian, posing as the head of state, jokingly asked his questions. So, he asked whether it is possible to put the guilty deputies in a corner, whether it is worth reducing the population to 300 parliamentarians and whether it is necessary to legalize medical cannabis for seriously ill politicians. He also clarified whether it is necessary to raise the issue of compliance with Newton’s first law at the international level and whether the president can conduct such a poll every day before the election.

The parody of the Russian comedian has displeased many Ukrainian users. In the comments to the recording, some of them advised Galkin to joke about Russian politicians, and some spoke negatively about the level of the humorist’s jokes.

Earlier, all points of the all-Ukrainian poll of citizens, which will be held on October 25 along with the local elections at the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, were published. Among the issues are the introduction of life imprisonment for corruption crimes, the creation of a free economic zone in the Donbass, the reduction of the number of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada to 300, the legalization of medical marijuana and the use of security guarantees given to Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum.