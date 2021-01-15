Comedian and TV presenter Maxim Galkin expressed condolences to the widow and relatives of director Boris Grachevsky.

“Boris Grachevsky is gone, there are no words, why such an attack with this disease. Light, cheerful, part of our childhood. The deepest condolences to Katya and all those close to her, ”Galkin wrote on his Instagram.

The general director of the Bolshoi Moscow State Circus on Vernadsky Avenue Edgard Zapashny and actress Olga Spirkina also brought condolences.

Recall that the director and screenwriter Boris Grachevsky died on January 14 at the age of 72 from the effects of infection with the new coronavirus.

At the end of December, Grachevsky was hospitalized in one of the capital’s hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19.