06/13/2023 – 21:01

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, reinforced that the Lula government’s economic team will seek fiscal sustainability without compromising social programs. “We are going to seek to zero the deficit and then build a surplus, but this will not be done at the cost of Bolsa Família or the policy of valuing the minimum wage”, he said, at an event at the Piauí Magazine.

In this sense, Galípolo highlighted the Treasury’s agenda to review and reduce tax incentives. In his evaluation, many of the measures only adapt the Brazilian rules to what is already done in other countries, as in the case of offshore taxation and transfer pricing.

Regarding the victory in the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which defined rules for the collection of IRPJ and CSLL in case of tax benefits given by States to companies via ICMS, Galípolo stated that the Treasury has been working to define the amount related to funding and investment, but that the collection projection reaches R$ 90 billion. “Several factors can affect, such as activity, but the projection is of this magnitude.”

Regarding the tax reform, Galípolo stated that the agribusiness sector will not have a greater burden considering the proposal for the Value Added Tax (VAT).

At the event, the executive secretary also evaluated that Brazil has elements today to be in a privileged position in the world. He commented, for example, that, recently, there was a threat of risk with the banking crisis in the United States, something that does not appear in the country.

inflation target

Appointed to the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Board, the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, avoided presenting his opinion on changing the inflation target from the calendar year to continuous, as has been defended by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. Amid the fall in inflation recently, the secretary indicated that the situation does not affect the debate on the target, which is permanent and structural.

When asked about the matter, Galípolo stated that he does not participate in the decisions of the National Monetary Council (CMN) and limited himself to saying that Haddad “has already been quite vocal about what he thinks about the inflation targeting system”.

Haddad has repeated that a continuous target is more efficient than the current dynamic in Brazil, in which it is verified whether the target has been met at the end of each calendar year. Number 2 of the Treasury stated that he agrees with the minister on several issues, but, in a public position and still appointed to the BC, he should not manifest himself as an individual.

Questioned whether, given the recent drop in inflation, the discussion of the target remains a priority, Galípolo stated that the debate on all public policy is a priority and permanent, but refuted the effect of the conjuncture on the decision on the target.

“The fact that inflation fell or rose did not affect the debate on the target at all. There is nothing circumstantial affecting the debate on the inflation target”, he said, repeating that the discussion never had a casuistic objective, but is permanent, thinking about improvements in the face of the experience in Brazil and abroad.

The executive secretary of the Treasury also argued that the maintenance of the traditional rite on target setting shows that there is no effect of conjuncture in this decision. According to him, the definition will take place at this month's CMN meeting, scheduled for the 29th. "If the other candidate Jair Bolsonaro had been elected, the rite would be the same", he said. "Lula has 60 million votes and has the right to express his opinion on the goal, but the rite was maintained", he added.
























