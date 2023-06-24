For the former secretary, his appointment to the bank’s board “symbolizes the desire” to remove noise and have greater harmony

Former Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and appointed to the Monetary Policy Board of the BC (Central Bank), Gabriel Galípolo, said on Thursday (June 22, 2023) that his role, if approved, should be “interlocution” it’s from “help on the bridge” among the finance minister’s economic team, Fernando Haddadand monetary autarchy.

“The choice of someone who is perhaps the person who has the closest dialogue especially with the president [do BC] Roberto Campos [Neto] and with other Central Bank directors symbolizes a desire to try to build a bridge and deepen this dialogue and try to remove noise and try to have greater harmony”, said in an interview with the program “Economy For You” from the BandNews.

On the 3rd (June 20), the 41-year-old economist left the post of number 2 at the Treasury after being appointed in May by Haddad to the BC’s board. The head of the economic team justified the decision by saying that the assistant is “trusted name” of the financial market. He also said that the name was suggested by Campos Neto.

However, Gallípolo still needs to have his name approved by the Senate. On the 4th (21.jun), congressmen postponed the sabbath that was initially scheduled for the 5th (27.jun). Now it will be held on July 4th. The nominee for the Supervisory Board, Ailton Aquino, also participates.

In the interview, the economist was asked about the decision by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) to maintain the basic rate on the 4th (June 21), the Selic at 13.75% per year for the 7th time in a row. In response, he stated that, for him, “It is a very delicate situation” make a comment on the collegiate’s decisions for having been appointed to the BC’s board of directors and for still awaiting the Senate’s sabbath.

“Worth the wait [da reunião] […] The theme goes much more through reading the communiqué and how much it goes in line or frustrated an expectation of opening the door”he said.

The former number 2 of the Treasury also defended Haddad’s position that monetary policy and fiscal policy should move in the same direction. According to the economist, “they are 2 arms of the same organism and must be tuned in the same direction”.

“For a long time in Brazil –and it’s not a question of a government, it’s a structural question– we have a monetary policy and a fiscal policy that often go in opposite directions”he declared.

Here are other statements by the economist: