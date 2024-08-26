Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 08/26/2024 – 10:47

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Director, Gabriel Galípolo, said this Monday, the 26th, that the monetary authority is in a conservative and cautious position in view of indications that economic activity in Brazil is resilient and showing considerable dynamism, with “all alternatives on the table” for the September meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom).

At an event held by the Court of Auditors of the State of Piauí, in Teresina, Galípolo said that the growth in demand for goods and services cannot happen in a disorderly manner and with a lack of synchrony in relation to supply, which would affect inflation.

“The Central Bank’s role is to be more cautious in light of this data, which may be signaling an economy that seems to me to be at a different stage from the North American economy, which has begun to show signs of moderation, while here we have been seeing a scenario of greater resilience in activity,” he said.

“That is why the Central Bank adopted a more conservative position, interrupted the cutting cycle and became dependent on data.”

Economists have been revising upwards their expectations for economic activity, with the Central Bank’s Focus bulletin this Monday pointing to a 2.43% increase in GDP in 2024, compared to last week’s forecast of 2.23%. The increase in the estimate came after the Central Bank’s activity indicator (IBC-Br) for June indicated growth of 1.4% over May, well above what economists expected.

The labor market has also been consistently showing positive numbers. On Monday, the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, said that data on formal employment in the country to be released this week will be strong.

In the presentation, Galípolo also stated that expectations for inflation in the country continue to be unanchored even in the face of market projections pointing to more restrictive interest rates ahead.

At its last meeting, Copom maintained the basic interest rate at 10.50% per year and included in its scenario the possibility of raising the Selic rate if necessary to bring inflation to the 3% target.