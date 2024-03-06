The director of the Central Bank says that the monetary authority cannot react emotionally and that decisions must minimize damage

The director of Monetary Policies at the Central Bank, Gabriel Galípolo, preached caution about the country's economic data and said that the BC cannot react emotionally. The statement was made on Tuesday (March 5, 2024) during an event to launch a consultancy in São Paulo (SP).

According to Galípolo, the Central Bank needs to unite, be humble and not let good expectations negatively impact the decisions of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee). Fernando Haddad's former secretary also defended the predictability provided by the authority by reducing the volatility of asset prices.

“We adopted the 50 basis point cuts precisely to have the advantage of gaining time and seeing how things are going.”he stated.

Gabriel Galípolo also cited the market's demand for information about the influence of unemployment on inflation in the services sector. For the BC director, more time is needed to analyze the data and define the impact.

“Can you say that it is a transfer of wages to services? I think more time is needed to see if this is it.”he said.

“We are dependent on data, which means we rely on all models.”

Fiscal target

Galípolo also commented on the market forecasts published in the Focus Bulletin on Tuesday and viewed with optimism the expectation of a 0.8% fiscal deficit in 2024. In the opinion of the BC director, the proposal is “in price”.

For this year, the federal government promised to bring the fiscal deficit to zero, but there is room for the debt to reach 0.25% of GDP (Gross Domestic Product). However, Planalto is considering increasing the target forecast in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), which should be sent to the National Congress in April.