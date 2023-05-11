The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, rejected this Wednesday, 10, the alignment, pointed out by market analysts, to Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). “My academic production is not identified with the MMT, and the texts I produced are not identified with the MMT”, declared the secretary, appointed to the monetary policy directorate of the Central Bank (BC), in an interview with BandNews.

“But I have friends who come from all walks of life. I enjoy dialoguing with them,” she added. Galípolo said that he avoids following this discussion – “I don’t have a social network” -, but considered the debate “interesting”.

Recalling a previously expressed position, Gallípolo, to express his economic thought, compared the debate on the limits for issuing currency to the discussion on whether God exists or not. That is, existence can be discussed academically and philosophically, but not faith, which leads people to have a belief.

Transmitting to the logic of the market, faith can be understood as expectations, which influence prices. “People’s expectations, and how they perceive reality, influence prices and form reality,” said the secretary.

In this sense, Galípolo maintained in the interview that, despite the initial skepticism, the measures taken by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, are reflected more favorably in asset prices since January 12, with the announcement of recomposition of the tax base.

The exchange rate, he cited as an example, is more positive, while the yield curves give way. “Today, the market’s expectation is on the curve that there may be interest rate cuts in the second half,” he said. “It’s on the market curve. If tomorrow a director comes into the BC and a few months later there is some kind of change in the interest rate, it would even be frivolous and wrong to claim that it was a result of this”, he added.