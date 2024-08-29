Former president of the monetary authority assesses that the lack of fiscal support for interest rate policy will be the main difficulty for the future head of the institution

The former president of BC (Central Bank) Armínio Fraga said this Thursday (Aug 29, 2024) that the person nominated by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to take up the post, the current director of Monetary Policy of the monetary authority, Gabriel Galípolo, may have to start his management by increasing the basic interest rate, which is currently at 10.5% per year.

“The pressure is high, because not only are the expectations of the [Boletim] Focus, as the rates implied by the interest rate curve also point to very complicated levels. It will start in a very tight situation”, said the economist in an interview with Globe.

On Wednesday (August 28), President Lula nominated Galípolo, 42, for the presidency of the Central Bank. The announcement was made by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadat the Planalto Palace. The name needs to be approved by the Senate.

Galípolo will replace Roberto Campos Neto, who has been in charge of the BC since February 2019. Appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Campos Neto collected criticism from the Lula government, mainly for reducing the basic interest rate little, in the Executive’s assessment.

“I think he [Galípolo] is a person the president trusts [Lula]. He wouldn’t be making the appointment if he wasn’t. That doesn’t mean he can go unpunished and break the law and let inflation rise above target or, even worse, loosen the reins and let inflation rise further.”, said Fraga.

“Today, the numbers implicit in the yield curve are quite high. For terms longer than 2 or 3 years, they are above 5%. There is a risk premium, yes, but it is not good for this risk premium to increase too much. It is a difficult situation.”, declared the former head of the monetary authority.

In Fraga’s assessment, fiscal imbalance is the biggest problem in the Brazilian economy and a large part of Galípolo’s challenge at the head of the institution “comes from the lack of fiscal support” for interest rate policy.

Still according to the former BC, the monetary-fiscal framework, with the tripod of economic policy formed by the inflation target, the primary surplus target in public accounts and the floating exchange rate, “has been quite positive for the country, but the fiscal leg is weakened, and this creates an overload on the BC. So, it [Galípolo] will enter carrying a weight that should be shared with the fiscal side”.

Tackling spending growth, imposing a tight budget and adjusting income tax rules could “provide conditions to greatly improve the quality of macroeconomic policy”, according to Fraga, making Galípolo’s life easier.

“It is a still-lax fiscal policy, forcing a tighter monetary policy. And it is always good to emphasize that the challenge goes beyond the macroeconomic. The challenge is to incorporate a redefinition of priorities.”, he said. As an example, he cited possible adjustments in spending SUS (Unified Health System), which, according to the economist, “has room for improvement”.

“I’m a fiscal conservative because I think what we have [de gastos do Estado] It has not served us well in the broadest sense, including the lack of priorities, but today I have no doubt that this area is lacking resources. It is absurd to reach the point of wanting to cut health spending in Brazil. It is literally killing us.”, he stated.

