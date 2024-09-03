Candidate to head the Central Bank visits offices to talk to congressmen who will consider his name

The candidate for the Presidency of the BC (Central Bank), Gabriel Galípolo, made a “tour” of senators’ offices this Tuesday (September 3, 2024) to gain support for his name.

The visit was guided by the government leader in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT-BA).

One of the conversations was with the president of the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee), Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO). He is responsible for setting a date for Galípolo’s hearing. It is up to the CAE to hold a 1st vote on the nomination.

This Tuesday (September 3), Vanderlan said that he intends to hold the debate on September 17, but the Poder360 found out that the process will only be carried out in October.

During the morning, Galípolo was with:

Asked by Poder360 As to which other senators he would visit on this Tuesday, Galípolo replied smiling: “I don’t know, I’m just being guided.”

He also avoided saying which date he would prefer for the hearing: “only Vanderlan will talk about that”.

NOMINATION OF GALÍPOLO TO THE BC

The institution’s current director of Monetary Policy was appointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and needs approval from the Lower House to take on the new role. See the process that Galípolo will have to go through: