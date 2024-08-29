Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/29/2024 – 7:44

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva appointed economist Gabriel Galípolo, current director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank, to succeed Roberto Campos Neto as president of the agency.

The announcement was made this Wednesday, the 28th, by Finance Minister Fernando Haddad. “Today (yesterday), he is sending to the Senate, to the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and to Senator Vanderlan Cardoso, president of the CAE (Economic Affairs Committee), his nominee for the presidency of the Central Bank, which is Gabriel Galípolo,” Haddad told reporters.

Galípolo was president of Banco Fator between 2017 and 2021 and became close to the PT leadership at the end of 2021, even before the pre-campaign for the presidential elections. He has always been the favorite in the betting pool to replace Campos Neto, who will leave office in December amid repeated criticism from Lula for not reducing the Selic rate. In recent statements, Galípolo has already expressed concern about the market’s forecasts for inflation and said that an interest rate hike “is on the table” at Copom, which will meet again in September.

As found out by Estadão/Broadcastthe president of the CAE suggested to government interlocutors that the hearing be held on September 10, despite pressure from Planalto to bring the date forward.

In his first statement as a nominee, Galípolo stated that it would be “brief,” “out of respect” for the fact that his name still needs the Senate’s approval. “It is an honor, pleasure and immense responsibility to be nominated for the presidency of the Central Bank of Brazil by President Lula and Minister Fernando Haddad.” In a statement, Campos Neto said that the transition will be made “as smoothly as possible.”

This will be the first change in the presidency of the Central Bank under the fixed-term system, which began in 2021 with the approval of the law on the agency’s operational autonomy. Before joining the Central Bank, Galípolo was executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

Government tries to speed up Galípolo hearing, but senators resist

The president of the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), suggested to government interlocutors that the hearing for the candidate for president of the Central Bank be held on September 10, the Estadão/Broadcast. The proposal was made so that Gabriel Galípolo can dedicate himself, at the end of this week and throughout the next, to meetings with parliamentarians.

The government was planning to hold the hearing as early as next Tuesday, the 3rd. Cardoso, however, indicated a preference for the following week. It is up to the senator, in his role as president of the CAE, to schedule Galípolo’s hearing in the committee. Only after this stage can the nomination be voted on in the Senate plenary.

The press office of the Secretariat of Institutional Relations (SRI), headed by Alexandre Padilha, confirmed late this afternoon that the date of the Senate hearing should take place during the week of September 9. According to the press office, there was a signal to this effect from the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

In an interview yesterday, Cardoso said that there will be “no problems” in the hearing. “We will talk to the leader (of the government in the Senate) Jaques Wagner, with the people from the Treasury, with Minister Fernando Haddad himself, and, certainly, there will be no problems in his (Galípolo) hearing,” said the senator.

Market

Made yesterday in the middle of the afternoon, the confirmation of the appointment of Galípolo – who always appeared as the strongest candidate to replace Campos Neto – ended up having an impact on the market. The announcement gave an extra boost to both the rates of Interbank Deposit (DI) contracts and to business on the Stock Exchange. The Ibovespa, the main benchmark on the Stock Exchange, closed with a record high of 0.42%, at 137.3 thousand points.

According to analysts, what weighed in both cases were recent statements made by Galípolo, reinforcing that the Central Bank needs to seek the center of the inflation target (3%) and saying that an increase in the Selic rate is “on the table” of the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) – which meets again in September. “From now until the inauguration, his statements will have a greater impact on the price,” said Felipe Castro, partner at Matriz Capital.

‘Broad vision’

For the chairman of the board of directors of Bradesco, Luiz Carlos Trabuco Cappi, “Galípolo has shown himself to be a man with a broad vision, concerned with the greater good of the economy and the nation.” “And these are the attributes that led him to be nominated to occupy the position of president of the Central Bank.”

In a statement, Itaú president Milton Maluhy said that Galípolo will continue “the high technical and globally relevant level that has marked the BC’s management over the years.”

The chief economist at MB Associados, Sérgio Vale, stated that the expectation is that there will be no major changes in the leadership of the Central Bank, but he stressed that there is still some distrust about how the Central Bank will behave. “We have some mistakes in terms of decisions, and sometimes we talk too much too much. The president of the Central Bank has to play a more restrained role, and it seems that Galípolo wants to adopt a more open tone in communication, which could be complicated.” (CONTRIBUTORS: ALTAMIRO SILVA JUNIOR, CRISTIANE BARBIERI and GABRIELA JUCÁ)

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.