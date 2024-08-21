For the Government leader in the Senate, the director of Monetary Policy would have no problems being approved in the Upper House

The government leader in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), said that the name of the director of Monetary Policy at the BC (Central Bank), Gabriel Galípolo, “is on the rise” to be nominated to head the monetary authority in 2025.

“Galípolo is a name that is on the rise. I don’t know if it will be. It’s not me who will choose for sure, it’s the President of the Republic and the Minister of Finance. I know that he is a person who gets along well with the current team at the Central Bank.”Wagner declared in an interview with GloboNews this Wednesday (21.Aug.2024).

For the PT senator, Galípolo would have no problems being approved in the Senate. According to Wagner, the only concern of the Lula (PT) government is to speed up the vote in the CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs) so that it is quick.

The government leader in the Senate said that the appointment of the Central Bank presidency should be made before this year’s municipal elections, which will be held in October. He said it is “agreement” in the spheres of government that a nomination be made for the name of the director of the monetary authority.

Criticism of the BC

The PT (Workers’ Party) published a post on Tuesday (13.Aug.2024) website official criticizing the speech by the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Director, Gabriel Galípolo, made on Monday (12.Aug). The director said that the increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic, is not 100% ruled out and “is on the table“. Galípolo is expected to take over as president of the Central Bank in 2025.

This is not the first time that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s party has criticized the Central Bank’s monetary policy. In July, the party issued a statement resolution criticizing the performance of the president of the BC, Roberto Campos Neto. The note says that Neto uses the institution as “bunker to sabotage the economy”.

In June, Lula said that Campos Neto “has a political side” what “work much harder to to harm than to help the country”.