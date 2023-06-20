Economist Gabriel Galípolo, appointed to take over as director of monetary policy at the Central Bank (BC), was exonerated from the Executive Secretariat of the Ministry of Finance. The measure was published in the edition of the Official Diary of the Union this Tuesday, the 20th. To replace Galípolo at the Treasury, the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, appointed the lawyer and former director of Meta Dario Carnevalli Durigan.

