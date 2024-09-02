From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 02/09/2024 – 13:13

The hearing of the candidate for president of the Central Bank, Gabriel Galípolo, should take place next Tuesday, the 10th, at the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE), said this Monday, the 2nd, the Minister of the Secretariat of International Relations, Alexandre Padilha.

+ 2025 Budget Project predicts primary surplus of R$3.7 billion for the year

According to the minister, the date has been pre-agreed with the president of the CAE, Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), and the government is working to confirm the date, which would take place within the second week of concentrated effort by Congress, which is in recess due to the municipal elections.

The rapporteur for the nomination, which was made official last week by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will be the government leader in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), who intends to read his report this Tuesday.

“We are going to make this trip now and we expect to be able to hold the hearing next week. The government leader in the Senate has already been appointed as the rapporteur for the CAE, he is ready to present this report, and we expect to be able to create conditions for the hearing to take place next week,” said Padilha, adding that Galípolo should begin visiting the leaders in the Senate and the senators who are members of the CAE this week.

With the white recess, the government does not yet have a date for the vote in the Senate plenary. According to Padilha, the intention is to wait for a time when the House has a guaranteed quorum – which, if it does not happen next week, should only happen in October, after the elections, when Congress returns to normal work.

Regardless of the date of approval, Galípolo will only take office in January, after the departure of Roberto Campos Neto. Padilha denied that there is any talk of bringing forward the departure of the current president of the Central Bank.