Nominees by the Lula government for areas of Monetary Policy and Oversight must also be voted on in the plenary of the House

A CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) of the Saturday Senate this Tuesday (4.July 2023) Gabriel Galípolo and Ailton Aquino for the Monetary Policy and Oversight directorates of the BC (Central Bank), respectively. Appointed by the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), both should be easily approved by the committee.

After analysis and voting by the CAE, the nominees must be voted in the plenary of the Senate, which should still take place on Tuesday (4.jul). To be approved, they need at least 41 votes.

If approved, Galípolo and Aquino will hold the positions for 4 years. There is also the possibility of reappointment for the same period.

The names are a way for Lula to increase his influence at the BC summit. The current president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, is criticized by the chief executive for the level of the basic interest rate, the Selic, which has been at 13.75% since September 2022.

Galípolo’s nomination relies on the senator’s rapporteur Otto Alencar (PSD-BA), Lula’s ally. The report only informs whether there are conditions for the CAE to question the person appointed by the President of the Republic.

According to Otto Alencar’s opinion, Galípolo has already demonstrated his “high level of qualification” to justify the appointment. It also states that the economist has “Extensive experience in public office” It is “solid academic background”. Here’s the full of the report (95 KB).

Gabriel Galípolo, 41 years old, is a former executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, the 2nd most important position in the body’s hierarchy. He is also a master of political economy. Here’s the full of your resume (5 MB).

On May 8, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, spoke about the nomination. He said that, in addition to his assistant being a “trusted name” of the financial market, the “1st person” Campos Neto himself suggested it to the leadership of the autarchy. The conversation between the head of the economic team and the BC president took place during a G20 event in Bangalore, India.

Already Ailton de Aquino Santos48 years old, is the chief auditor of the Central Bank, where he has been since 1998. If he assumes the post of director, he will be the 1st black man to join the summit of the monetary authority.

He holds degrees in accounting and law. He also holds postgraduate degrees in international accounting and business economic engineering. He has been working in the Inspection area for 25 years. He is even an expert in credit database auditing. Here’s the full of your resume (4 MB).

The appointment of the chief auditor is reported by the senator Irajá (PSD-TO). However, until 21:08 on Monday (July 3) the report had not yet been published.

GABRIEL GALIPOLO’S CAREER