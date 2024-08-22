Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/22/2024 – 18:11

The director of Monetary Policy at the Central Bank (BC), Gabriel Galípolo, stated this Thursday that the autonomy of the Central Bank (BC) does not mean doing whatever it wants, however it wants. According to him, it means “being able to achieve its goal”.

“The autonomy of the Central Bank does not mean turning its back on society or the democratically elected government. Quite the opposite: autonomy aims to reinforce this. The autonomy of the Central Bank is to fulfill its goal, which was established by the democratically elected government,” said Galípolo, at an event at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV) in São Paulo.

The BC director said he received “a series of memes mocking a division between the BC president, Roberto Campos Neto, and myself”.

According to Galípolo, “even though they have similar perspectives, each director will have a different style of communication and speech,” but “this does not provoke disputes between directors.” He also stated that “Campos Neto is zealous in preserving the institutionality of the BC.”

The director of the Central Bank says he is “even more radical”, giving as an example that, for him, the Central Bank should not vote on the inflation target in the National Monetary Council (CMN). “For me, it is strange to vote on the target that you yourself are going to pursue.”