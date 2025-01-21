great rivalries of science
The great battle between Science and Dogma
It was the year 1609 when our protagonist, a mathematics professor at the University of Padua with an insatiable curiosity, heard rumors about a new Dutch invention: the telescope. Without even having one in his hands, Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) managed to build his own…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Galileo #Galilei #astronomer #challenged #Vatican
Leave a Reply