The driver and youtuber Yordi Rosado He surprised his followers by revealing a little-known passage in his life. The former presenter of ‘Another roll‘ he recounted, in the podcast “of all a lot”, to her colleague and friend Martha Higareda about the occasion that a woman would have wanted to conquer him with witchcraft.

yordi explains that when he was still part of the extinct television show ‘Another roll‘ had one fan who always waited for him, on the outskirts of where they recorded the show, until almost 1 in the morning. The young woman was waiting outside the forum to be able to see Rosado, greet him, take a picture or give him a gift.

As with many fans, the girl in question was constant and was there every week waiting for Yordi to come out to try to get closer. Over time, the presenter did not notice anything strange about the woman and they even developed the dynamics of her approaching his vehicle peacefully and give some details like shirts, flowersas well as take the respective photograph.

A woman tries to do witchcraft to Yordi Rosado, did it work?/ Photo: Instagram @yordirosadooficial

For almost three years they were with this dynamic until one day the woman arrived with a photo album full of snapshots taken with the famous for two years. This somewhat alerted Adal Ramones’ friend that the fan was more than aware of his life.

But that was not all because the true symbol that the woman had a hidden purpose It was revealed some time later when she gave Rosado a bouquet of flowers with an extra detail.

“I think it was Valentine’s Day, he gave me some roses, I got home and told my wife, hey, this girl who always waits for me outside gave me these roses. ‘Oh how beautiful’ she told me, they came, the roses very tied up, you see they put garters on them and so on. My wife began to open and separate them to put them in a vase, when she cut them open, inside there was a velvet bag with my photo and hers tied up I eat with honey or I don’t know”, Yordi explained, generating a surprised reaction in Martha Higareda.

As expected, users of social networks began to comment on the clip and tell the driver that it is possibly a type of white magic.

Others point out that it is a spell to make him fall in love with her and there are those who recommended that she have a reserve in such cases. Finally, users told Yordi Rosado to take into account that her marriage ended over time, so the alleged spell or witchcraft could have worked.

