Galilee Montijo once again it is on everyone’s lips, since it has been said that it could maintain a supposed Romance with the Chilean soccer player Diego Valdes of the America clubwhich has caused a stir, this after they were seen leaving the bathroom together at the Ballon d’Or gala of the Mx League.

It turns out that a footballer was in the middle of an interview, when suddenly Galilea Montijo with Diego Valdés is seen passing through the back, which sparked reactions of all kinds, because although he was seen with the Spanish model Isaac Moreno A few weeks ago, she commented that she could date more people.

And it is that if there is something that fascinates Galilee Montijo is to enjoy life, so she is not going to waste anything now that she has finished with her now ex-husband Fernando Reina, so now she could have something more than a friendship with Diego Valdés, who belongs to the same soccer group as Cuauhtemoc Blanco another ex of the presenter of the program Today.

Galilea Montijo with the soccer player/screenshot

For those who do not know, Galilea Montijo has also been characterized as a woman who is worth everything, since it is not the first time that her private life has been discussed, and although on one occasion she confessed that everything that has been said about her hurt her. She has known how to get ahead.

“What a father, as long as she is happy and she looks full, well, we should not judge”, “Very good for Galilee, she is young and pretty, be happy woman that life is one”, “My Galilee is so beautiful that it is good that He gives himself another chance. He is a wonderful being, well deserved,” the networks write.

