Galilea Montijo You are already enjoying the Easterbecause the host of the Hoy program went to Spain with her boyfriend Isaac Moreno with whom she has had a wonderful relationship for months, since it is well known that the famous woman is completely in love and has let it be known in every publication she makes.

If you check the photos of Galilea Montijo you will be able to see how she looks very happy next to Isaac Moreno who at all times comments on every photo shared by the host of the Hoy program who has been traveling lately, since since she divorced Fernando Reina the famous woman seems much more relaxed with this new relationship with which she has made it clear that she is not He cares what they will say.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

And many have criticized the romance of Galilea Montijo with Isaac Morenobut far from being affected by the comments, she doesn't care, she even makes fun of those who attack her for taking a few extra years to the table. Spanish modelbecause they have called her a cougar, although she also knows that she also knows what the price of fame is and even more so when someone in the middle starts a relationship.

Galilea Montijo with her boyfriend Isaac Moreno/Instagram

“How nice it is to see them happy! Keep enjoying it, they deserve it”, “What a joy to see you so happy! You deserve it all @galileamontijo”, “And seeing you in love gives me so much happiness I love you”, “Long live love, beautiful couple God bless you always”, “Happy holidays Gali. Enjoy a lot and upload a lot of photos”, the networks write when they see the happiness of the famous woman.

Galilea Montijo very happy in Spain/Instagram

wants to be a mother

Another thing that Gali's fans have commented on is knowing that she is looking for a way to become a mother for the second time, since for years she has commented to the press that she wants to have a girl because of what she said in Netas Divinas that she would already be looking for a way to make his dream possible, which has generated all kinds of reactions among his fans.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp