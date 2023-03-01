Galilee Montijo 49-year-old, is being the topic of conversation on social networks, since it has been said that she is the next to separate from her still husband Fernando Reinaof whom it has always been commented that he is no longer with her, but to take care of his image as a public figure he keeps it hidden.

After Andrea Legarreta and now Tania Rincón announced their separation through social networks, now some pages dedicated to the show have reported that Galilea Montijo would be preparing to announce the separation of Fernando Reina.

For those who do not know, this couple got married in 2011 and had a man named Mateo, who has become the driving force behind the host of the Hoy program, as she herself has commented on it in the projects where she has participated.

Returning to the alleged separation, this could come after a few years ago the beautiful woman was associated with Maca Carriedo, creating a strong rumor that the Mexican cheerleader had an affair with her while she was married to Fernando Reina.

“The one who does it pays. And Galilea destroyed the home of another so karma will come soon”, “Galilea. Don’t pay attention to people who only want to see you in trouble and in controversy with your husband, don’t give statements. You You are a beautiful queen, a great person, I am your fan of times, we love you blessings, my Galy”, write the networks.