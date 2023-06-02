The House of the Famous Mexico is coming to the channel The stars next Sunday June 4th, the popular Telemundo reality show which this time was produced by Televisa.

During a press conference where it was announced that nigris poncho would join the television program, Galilea Montijo lived a awkward moment after throwing himself at one of the reporters from ‘Gossip No Like’.

And it is that Enrique de la Rosaquestioned the host of the “Hoy” program about her relationship with the press, noting that she always complains about reporters.

“A question for Galilea, I would like to know your point of view Gali, because I have seen that you complain a lot about the reporters on the Hoy program, and here they exhibit us, they put meat for all of us, to destroy them, to get more gossip out of them, to make more notes. I would like to know your participation”, said the reporter.

The presenter admitted very calmly that she never generalizes, but she does not agree with being asked questions about things that circulate on the Internet.

“Where do you come from? It’s just that I’m trying to remember the character, oh it’s not that I complained about everyone, I think not, you’ve seen me, I always say I’m not generalizing, I think the colleagues who are always here, who are Asking I always tell you, guys, why come here to ask something, what does someone say in Youtube just to get more likes,” he explained.

In addition, Galilea added that one of the reasons why he behaves the way he does is to protect his children.

“I remember that the reporters from before, the programs from before, were going to investigate if it was true, but he said it’s like ‘from whoever comes’, but I’m not complaining about you, I’m complaining about why you ask things that you don’t even They came out of the famous, that we have a public life, yes, but when there are lies, I have always said if this is not, I share this with you ”.

Finally, Galilea Montijo remarked that she has people to take care of: “Today I have someone to take care of, I have three children and it is very difficult when someone depends on you who reads things that someone thought of saying only having likes and receivables” .

