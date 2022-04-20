the television presenter Galilea Montijowho is part of the program “Hoy” on Televisa, and the politician Fernando Reina IglesiasThey have more than 10 years of marriage. During all this time, it have faced various rumours: from couple crises to infidelities. However, on several occasions, the also soap opera actress has stated in several interviews that, like all couples, they have had their ups and downs, but their relationship remains solid as a rock.

The love story of Fernando Reina Iglesias and Galilea Montijobegan in 2010, when the TV presenter, originally from Guadalajara, state of Jalisco, Mexico, traveled to the port of Acapulco, Guerrero (where her husband is from), for work reasons.

At that time, Fernando Reina Iglesias was a councilor of the City Council of Acapulco de Juárez. It was in the morning “Hoy”, where Galilea Montijo said that Seeing the athlete for the first time, he found it attractive, but it did not attract much attention.

“I said: ‘oh, that handsome boy with that gray hair in front of him, because he has a lock of gray hair, the truth is that the first time I arrived in Acapulco and saw him, I said: ‘oh how lazy I am'”.

Fernando was also Technical Secretary of the Urban Development Commission and Member of the Tourism and Treasury Commissions, for which he was very helpful to Gali during her work trip to Acapulco. As the days passed, a beautiful friendship arose..

When said friendship was flourishing more and more, to the degree that they treated each other like compadres, Fernando Reina confessed to the host of “Little Giants” that he had wedding plans with another famous. Later, when finishing their work in the port, both distanced themselves and continued with their respective lives.

Fate brought Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina Iglesias together.

According to the comadre of the also television host Inés Gómez Mont, everything changed when on New Year’s, she received a message from Fernando, wishing her the best in the year that was beginning and also, let him know that he had regretted marrying the other famous.

Given this, Galilea replied that she had also rejected a marriage proposal.

“I felt that my stomach hurt and at that moment the 20 that I liked fell on me, at that moment the 20 of many things fell on me, I was already separated and when we saw each other again it was like: ‘what do we What happened? At what point did all this change?’ And we haven’t parted from there.”

Fernando Reina and Galilea Montijo swore eternal love in Acapulco

A few months later, Galilea Montijo and Fernando Reina Iglesias were married on August 6, 2011, in Acapulco, Guerrero, the paradisiacal port on the Pacific coast of Mexico, where Cupid had shot them. Fruit of his love, they have a son named Matthew.

It is worth mentioning that before meeting the host of “Hoy”, the former Deputy of the Congress of the Union, was married to Paola Carus Contreras, with whom he fathered his children Claudio and Alexis. Paola and Gali have a good relationship, as well as their respective children.

Fernando Reina, his son Mateo and his wife Galilea Montijo.

“And yes… here we are still 10 years later. Thank you for your love, understanding, support and for knowing how to be a friend, lover and companion in good and bad times, because in a decade you live a lot; I still want there to be many more that God and life give us company I love you!”, was the message that Fernando dedicated to his wife, on the occasion of their tenth wedding anniversary.

Among the recent rumors around the couple, supposedly for a few months they would be separated. Neither of them has said anything about it.

“After 10 years! We are still here: ups, downs, laughter and tears, I just want to thank you for all your love and everything you do. I love you, happy anniversary!” Gali said on his social networks last August, when celebrate another year with the father of her son.