The educational centers of the Galician community will offer summer camps with up to a total of 9,330 places intended to train students, between 9 and 17 years old, in basic and advanced digital skills. It will be the schools themselves that will have to request to participate in these initiatives. Minors will be cared for by professionals specialized in the matter.

The Xunta will allocate two million euros, co-financed with European funds, to this new plan that will allow participating students to obtain a 30-hour certificate of training in digital skillswhether basic -from 9 to 13 years- or advanced -from 15 to 25 years-.

The stays will be a week long and will be held between June 23 and September 5. “That is, coinciding with the school holiday period,” Rueda added, to highlight the initiative as a conciliation measure.

The camps will consist of 9,330 places – the children will be divided into groups of between 15 and 25 – and will provide special attention to students from socioeconomically vulnerable environmentswho have a disability or who reside in areas with low Internet connection.

Furthermore, the president of the Xunta has claimed that the free provision of nursery schools from 0 to 3 years old, implemented in 2022, has shot up to 60.5%. the school enrollment rate of children at these agess, according to data from the 2023-2024 academic year.

“For the second consecutive year, Galicia is the community in Spain with the highest school enrollment rate,” said Rueda, who explained that it is thirteen points above the national averageexactly the same growth that the region experienced since the measure was implemented.

Rueda highlighted that the Galician region is “among the European regions” with the highest rate, at the level of the Nordic countries, which have the highest well-being rates in the world. In fact, in 2022, in Norway Schooling from 0 to 3 years old was 58.9%, below the current percentage in Galicia. Furthermore, free payment allows each family to save each year. an average of 3,000 euros.