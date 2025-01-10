Galician businessmen met this Friday in Vigo with the CEO of Banco Sabadell, César González-Buenowho has assured that the entity will “widely” exceed in 2024 the profits obtained in 2023. In this sense, González-Bueno specified that in 2024 we will “widely” exceed the profits of 2023. “We continue with a very strong level of solvency , our stock has multiplied by 6.6 since 2020our shareholder remuneration is unmatched, and the good profitability is sustainable looking forward,” he said

Based on his statements, “everything makes Banco Sabadell today better than ever and it has not yet reached its highest point,” he claimed at the meeting, organized by the Vicus Gallaecia business groupmade up of businessmen from different sectors of Vigo and Galicia.

The meeting was attended by the deputy general director and general director of Sabadell Gallego, Pablo Junceda. In addition, the lunch was attended by members of Vicus Gallaecia, such as its president José Manuel Fernández Alvariñoas well as representatives of the Galician employers’ association and its provincial confederations, such as the president of the CEG, Juan Manuel Vieites, or the president of the CEP, Jorge Cebreiros.

The CEO of Banco Sabadell addressed several topics in his speech, making a analysis of the current economic and financial context, economic prospects and business financing options and emerging sectors. Regarding the Spanish economy, the manager expressed his optimism, maintaining robust and superior growth to the entire Euro Zone.

Referring to companies, he highlighted that one in two Spanish SMEs works with Sabadell and the average length of service of the clients is 15 years. “Being such a relevant bank for companies is not the result of chance. I think we are a different bank. It is not just a matter of offering a product. It is a matter of relationship, closeness, understanding and knowing well the needs of each company” , he insisted.

For his part, the president of Vicus Gallaecia was in charge to present to the business groupwhich was born “to think and dialogue, know and propose, to contribute to the success of public policies” as well as private sectors and companies. Likewise, Fernández Alvariño indicated to González-Bueno that “Banco Sabadell is essential for the financing of Galician SMEs”, and that “companies need enough banking operators”, so that there is competition between them for business financing.

Spanish banking sector

Regarding the situation of the banking sector in the country, Alvariño reiterated that “we respect the rules of the market, but we believe that the Spanish banking sector, after the crisis and mergers, is very balanced,” said the president of Alvariño Group and of Vicus Gallaecia.

He business group Vicus Gallaecia, founded in 2021, is based on promoting Vigo and Galicia, contributing to the economic and social development of Spain and dialogue with the personalities who set the political, economic and social agenda and thought.