The Galician community will process its own meteorology law in the event that the central government rejects the Xunta’s request for the transfer of powers in this area in order to optimize the effectiveness of meteorological alerts and take advantage of “the cutting-edge data” it offers. MeteoGalicia as announced by the Minister of the Environment, Ángeles Vázquez in Parliament.

In a parliamentary session, Vázquez highlighted “that this meteorological service is perfectly equipped and prepared” to anticipate adverse phenomena derived from climate change and that, in some cases, affect the health or well-being of people such as heat waves, floods, or fires.

Thus, the councilor stressed that the logical thing is for Galicia to make use of the means at its disposal, which are “more complete” than those that the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has in the community. In this regard, he highlighted that Meteogalicia has 160 data collection stationscompared to Aemet’s 52.

Added to these teams are Cuntis weather radar (Pontevedra)a lightning detection network or radiosonde equipment in which the latest technologies are used, such as AI. These tools, Vázquez explained, allow MeteoGalicia to offer information on the real situation by area every 10 minutes, which translates into 120 million data per year.

Detailed information on which collaboration is based with other departments such as the Department of Health in the early warning system for heat episodes, the Rural Environment for the prevention of forest fires or Augas de Galicia in the Merlin flood prediction system.

Climate change

The minister recalled that Galicia will process the Climate Law next year with the aim of achieving climate neutrality in 2040, 10 years ahead of the objective set by Europe. Thus, the Xunta will invest until 2030 within the II Integrated regional energy and climate plan nearly 1.9 billion euros.

This autonomous strategy includes 93 measures to mitigate greenhouse gas emissionsadapt to the consequences of climate change, investigate its causes and effects and promote training, awareness and social dissemination.

Vázquez also referred to the renewable energy, specifically wind, whose role is decisive and which the European Union itself says is the key to stopping the loss of biodiversity and moving towards decarbonization.

In this regard, the regional official assured that the wind projects currently suspended add wind power that would allow the emission of a number of tons of carbon dioxide to be reduced. equivalent to a quarter of the objectives set to achieve climate neutrality in 2040.

Floods

Furthermore, next year the Xunta will promote the creation of seven controlled flooding zones as a measure to reduce the risks associated with river overflows. These performances –proposals for Ponteceso, Cuntis, Baiona, Pontevedra, Bueu, Vilagarcía de Arousa and Vigo– They have a budget of two million.

Galician floods began to maintain contacts with the Council of Ponteceso in order to promote this measure as soon as possible. The ultimate goal is to reduce the risk of flooding in certain sensitive urban areas and encourage water to flow safely, with the least possible impact on the most vulnerable areas.