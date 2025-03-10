The Xunta council has approved at its weekly meeting this Monday the beginning of a plan that will make Galicia pioneer by limiting the areas where new landfills can be established of non -hazardous waste from 2026 to move them away from inhabited nuclei, avoid leaks to aquifers and shield cultural heritage.

The regional government will develop this measure through a specific plan that will divide the territory by zones, to which 42,000 euros will be allocated To finance it. Its objective is to promote the equitable distribution of landfills throughout the geography and avoid its concentration in a certain area.

According to the Xunta, with this “logical and rational” distribution, the Executive intends to reduce The carbon footprint derived from the transport of waste and authorize only those that are fair and precise to meet future deposit needs.

In addition, with this future norm it is intended to ensure that “the new landfills cause the minimum environmental, landscape or even health impact,” according to the Department of Presidency, Diego Calvo, who replaces the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, who is institutional travel in Argentina.

The beginning of the development of this plan will be In the month of March and lengthened 13 monthsso its definitive version would have to be ready for spring of the year 2026.

Methodology

The elaboration of the planning will be done, on the one hand, applying a methodology based on Geographic Information Systems (Sig) and, on the other, incorporating a multifactorial analysis. In this way, this future plan will carry out this “zoning” based on a series of criteria, such as the proximity to residential or industrial areas, The existence of groundwater and nearby natural reserves or the protection of cultural heritage.

The project will be carried out in three phases. The first will define the work methodology and the inventory of conditions and to diagnose the current landfill situation. Then, a plan draft will be carried out and, finally, its final version will be written.

The latest data suggests that the production of non -hazardous waste increased almost 70 percent in a decadewhich makes some of the current landfills almost to the maximum of their capacity and that their number must be increased in the future.

Technical discharge 0

This increase, according to the Galician Executive, is among the generation of A global volume of 1.9 million tons of waste in 2013 to 3.2 million in 2022. The Xunta emphasizes that this plan is “fully committed” to European objectives regarding the reuse and recycling of waste.

At the same time, it also believes necessary the elimination of a part of these by means of your deposit in controlled landfills. In addition, the agency recalls that the objective at European level is to reach the ‘technical discharge 0’, that is to say reducedR Up to 10 percent the waste that has a final destination These types of facilities because they cannot be reused, recycled or valued.